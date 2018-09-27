    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    NATO holds training courses in Baku

    27.09.2018 [18:52]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    According to the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2018, mobile training teams of the Alliance’s Joint Forces Command in Brunssum and the Joint Analysis and Lessons Learned Center located in Portugal organized training courses in Baku on "NATO Operations Assessment Process" and "Analysis and Lessons Learned in NATO", the Ministry of Defense said.

    During the courses, NATO representatives informed the audience about the NATO Operations Assessment, the Theory of Operational Assessment and Planning, the Lesson Collection and Action plan, the Lessons Learnt in Exercise, the Analysis Techniques, Assessment and Measurements Lessons Learnt Process and other topics, and conducted syndicates.

    AZERTAG.AZ :NATO holds training courses in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [18:40]
    Vatican hosts solemn ceremony marking centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic
    27.09.2018 [16:50]
    Russian President Vladimir Putin completes working visit to Azerbaijan 
    27.09.2018 [13:05]
    Speaker of Iranian parliament: President Ilham Aliyev pursues a successful foreign policy
    27.09.2018 [13:03]
    Azerbaijan, Romania sign Joint Action Plan
    NATO holds training courses in Baku NATO holds training courses in Baku NATO holds training courses in Baku