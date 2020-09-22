  • HOMEPAGE
    New building of kindergarten No.212 inaugurated in Shaghan settlement
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

    22.09.2020 [15:59]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Fırst Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of a new building of kindergarten No.212 in Shaghan settlement, Khazar district, Baku.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the newly-constructed building.

    The building of the kindergarten has been operating since 1940. A new two-storey building for the kindergarten was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The construction started in late 2019 and ended this August.

    The 100-seat kindergarten features 4 groups. The building has bed rooms, game halls, a canteen, a conference hall, gyms, green spaces for children's recreation and amusement, football and basketball pitches, and sown area to communicate with nature.

