    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Norway's Magnus Carlsen retains World Chess Champion title

    29.11.2018 [21:35]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    Norway's Magnus Carlsen has retained his World Chess Champion title after beating US opponent Fabiano Caruana in a tie-breaker event, TASS reported.

    Carlsen beat Caruana in three time-limited games after a record streak of 12 drawn games in regular chess.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Norway's Magnus Carlsen retains World Chess Champion title
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [16:58]
    Cameroon stripped of hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
    30.11.2018 [21:39]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins European silver
    30.11.2018 [19:54]
    Aston Martin cancel 2021 F1 plans
    30.11.2018 [18:49]
    IOC provisionally recognizes Sambo wrestling as Olympic sport
    Norway's Magnus Carlsen retains World Chess Champion title