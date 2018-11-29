Baku, November 29, AZERTAC Norway's Magnus Carlsen has retained his World Chess Champion title after beating US opponent Fabiano Caruana in a tie-breaker event, TASS reported. Carlsen beat Caruana in three time-limited games after a record streak of 12 drawn games in regular chess.

AZERTAG.AZ : Norway's Magnus Carlsen retains World Chess Champion title

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter