    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

    25.09.2018 [12:41]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on September 26, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

    The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Gadabay district.

    According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

    On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and his field assistant Mihail Olaru.

