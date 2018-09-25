OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
AzerTAg.az
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on September 26, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.
The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Gadabay district.
According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.
On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and his field assistant Mihail Olaru.
