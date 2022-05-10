  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Oia – a scenic village in Greek island of Santorini in Aegean Sea

    10.05.2022 [18:39]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    All of the Greek islands are undeniably beautiful, but head to the hillside town of Oia for some of the best views of the bright blue Aegean Sea.

    Oia is a coastal town on the northwestern tip of Santorini, a Greek Aegean island. The town has whitewashed houses carved into the rugged clifftops, and overlooks a vast caldera filled with water.

    Worth visiting is a 19th-century mansion - the Naval Maritime Museum, which has exhibits on local seafaring history, including old figureheads, sailors’ chests and models of old ships. Nearby is the ruined Oia Castle, known for its sunset views.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oia – a scenic village in Greek island of Santorini in Aegean Sea
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [19:27]
    Fiordland National Park - one of New Zealand’s treasured natural icons
    06.05.2022 [14:17]
    Hobbiton – a real hobbit village in Matamata, New Zealand
    05.05.2022 [16:31]
    Cape Town – a stylish and picturesque port city in South Africa
    05.05.2022 [11:46]
    Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches
    Oia – a scenic village in Greek island of Santorini in Aegean Sea Oia – a scenic village in Greek island of Santorini in Aegean Sea Oia – a scenic village in Greek island of Santorini in Aegean Sea