Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.57 to trade at $88.75, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.59 to stand at $81.56.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter