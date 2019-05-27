    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices fall on world markets

    27.05.2019 [10:43]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.14 to trade at $68.55, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.37 to stand at $58.26.

