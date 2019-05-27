Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
27.05.2019 [10:43]
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.14 to trade at $68.55, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.37 to stand at $58.26.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.05.2019 [13:28]
25.05.2019 [11:33]
24.05.2019 [12:28]
24.05.2019 [11:30]
MULTIMEDIA
27.05.2019 [15:47]
25.05.2019 [02:13]
27.05.2019 [21:51]
27.05.2019 [14:16]
27.05.2019 [20:50]
27.05.2019 [18:27]
27.05.2019 [17:10]
27.05.2019 [10:43]
22.05.2019 [12:51]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
25.05.2019 [12:08]
23.05.2019 [23:51]
23.05.2019 [13:00]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
22.05.2019 [15:04]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
24.05.2019 [23:00]
24.05.2019 [17:56]
22.05.2019 [21:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note