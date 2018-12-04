    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    04.12.2018 [11:08]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.51 to trade at $62.20, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.44 to stand at $53.39 on world markets.

