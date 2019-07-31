    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    31.07.2019 [11:43]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.53 to trade at $65.25, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.41 to stand at $58.46.

