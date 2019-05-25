    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices jump on world markets

    25.05.2019 [11:33]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.93 to trade at $68.69, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.72 to stand at $58.63.

