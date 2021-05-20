  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    20.05.2021 [11:23]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,33 to trade at $66,99, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,38 to stand at $63,74.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2021 [11:59]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66,10
    19.05.2021 [13:45]
    Azeri Light crude sells for 69.26
    19.05.2021 [12:23]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    19.05.2021 [11:48]
    TAP is currently offering three expansion scenarios, TAP Head of Commercial
    Oil prices jump on world markets