Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2021 [16:13]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.89 to trade at $78.98, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.89 to stand at $74.87.
