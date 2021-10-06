  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    06.10.2021 [12:04]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.59 to trade at $83.15, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.52 to stand at $79.45.

