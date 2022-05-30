  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    30.05.2022 [11:05]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.57 to trade at $120, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.91 to stand at $115.98.

