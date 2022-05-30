Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
30.05.2022 [11:05]
Baku, May 30, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.57 to trade at $120, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.91 to stand at $115.98.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.05.2022 [11:28]
27.05.2022 [19:48]
27.05.2022 [11:57]
27.05.2022 [11:43]
MULTIMEDIA
30.05.2022 [14:44]
30.05.2022 [09:31]
30.05.2022 [09:12]
30.05.2022 [22:12]
30.05.2022 [20:08]
30.05.2022 [19:23]
30.05.2022 [12:46]
30.05.2022 [11:05]
28.05.2022 [15:45]
28.05.2022 [15:17]
28.05.2022 [14:07]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
30.05.2022 [19:57]
30.05.2022 [18:27]
30.05.2022 [13:15]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
30.05.2022 [17:46]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
26.05.2022 [19:11]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
30.05.2022 [12:57]
28.05.2022 [19:22]
28.05.2022 [15:42]
28.05.2022 [13:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note