  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices rise on world markets

    12.05.2022 [10:34]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.01 to trade at $106.50, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.04 to stand at $104.67.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices rise on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [10:22]
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $113
    11.05.2022 [13:28]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $108
    11.05.2022 [10:39]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    10.05.2022 [12:08]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $111,55
    Oil prices rise on world markets