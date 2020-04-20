  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School

    20.04.2020 [12:29]

    Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

    Online exams have started at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

    The final exam was organized online for students who completed all lessons of the spring semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

    5th year students majoring in Petroleum Engineering and Process Automation Engineering were first to take part in the final exams. About 70 students took part in the "Fundamentals of Civil Defense and Medical Aid" exam.

    During the 3-hour exam, students answered 25 questions. Exams were conducted through the LMS (Learning Management System).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.04.2020 [16:42]
    Great success of UNEC student
    17.04.2020 [11:29]
    Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams
    15.04.2020 [14:51]
    UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy
    12.04.2020 [12:17]
    UNEC students show high activity in “Coursera for Campus”
    Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School