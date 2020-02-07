  • HOMEPAGE
    Organizers of Tokyo 2020 set up working group to fight against coronavirus

    07.02.2020 [14:13]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    The 2020 Summer Olympics Organizing Committee in Tokyo decided to create a working group to deal with the spread of coronavirus and its potential negative impact on the upcoming Games. This was announced on Thursday by the Japanese organizing committee.

    Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Japanese government was not discussing the possibility of canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics due to the spread of the 2019-nCoV virus.

    The minister responsible for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, in turn, noted that the Japanese government intends to discuss measures to combat infectious diseases during the Summer Games with the World Health Organization (WHO).

    The Olympics in Tokyo will be held from July 24 to August 9, the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. The program includes competitions in 33 sports, for the first time karate, surfing, rock climbing and skateboarding will be presented. The opening ceremony will be held on July 24, two days before that, women's football and softball competitions will begin.

