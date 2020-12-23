Otto Hauser: The year 2020 is a success story for Azerbaijan

Berlin, December 23, AZERTAC

Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Stuttgart Otto Hauser called the year 2020 a "success story" for Azerbaijan. In the letter sent to AZERTAC, the honorary consul wrote as follows.

“Soon we will say goodbye to the year 2020. It has been hard for many nations, full of events for the whole planet. Millions of people went through the horrible COVID-19 experience, almost 1.8m of them couldn't fight it back and lost their lives. Global warming, malnutrition in some parts of the world, terrorism, wars, illegal migration, gap between the rich and the poor remain unresolved issues on humankind's agenda.

Despite the challenges faced by the world, the year 2020 can be, however, surely called as one of the most successful for Azerbaijan. The country became a "success story" example set to the whole world. From the outset of the coronavirus pandemics in early spring, it demonstrated consistency, wisdom and long-term strategy in how it has handled the challenge. Due to the timely taken measures, the number of death cases in Azerbaijan remained always lower than in the most of the countries.

Another great news this year that your country can proudly write to its history is, of course, the victorious 44-day Patriotic War which ended with the liberation of Shusha, Hadrut, the seven surrounding districts and repealing the item of the future status from the Nagorno-Karabakh agenda, which essentially means the end of the 32-year long conflict. It's now in the past.

These two great achievements of your country I, with my full confidence, associate with the political leadership of President Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Whereas COVID-19 could not be foreseen years earlier and all the steps were supposed to be taken as the pandemic progressed, the dream of the liberation of Karabakh was, I believe, long in Mr. Aliyev's heart and it required the long preparatory strategy, patience and consistent policy in order to make this noble dream come true.

In this respect, I can say that the year 2020 can be considered, probably, the best year so far in the political career of your great leader. The flag raised on Shusha is the best proof of it!”

Vugar Seyidov

Special Correspondent