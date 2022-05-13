  • HOMEPAGE
    PKK sympathizers attack Turkiye's Consulate General in Paris

    13.05.2022 [15:34]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Sympathizers of the PKK terrorist organization attacked Turkiye's Consulate General in Paris on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Unidentified individuals attacked the Consulate General around 02.30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT) on May 12 with firework-type explosives, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the sources.

    The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.

    French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

    PKK-affiliated formations reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, sources said.

    The administrative department of the Hauts-de-Seine region in the northwest of the French capital condemned the attack on Twitter and conveyed a message of solidarity with the Turkish Consul General and consular staff.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :PKK sympathizers attack Turkiye's Consulate General in Paris
