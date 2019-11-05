    • / WORLD

    Paris climate accords: US notifies UN of intention to withdraw

    05.11.2019 [13:24]

    Baku, November 5, AZERTAC

    The US has begun the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, notifying the UN of its intention to leave, as other countries expressed regret and disappointment at the move, according to BBC.

    The notification begins a one-year process of exiting the global climate change accord, culminating the day after the 2020 US election.

    The agreement brought together 188 nations to combat climate change.

    France and Japan have led international condemnation of the move.

    It committed the US and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures below 2C above pre-industrial levels and attempting to limit them even more, to a 1.5C rise.

    However, hundreds of local governments, businesses and organisations in the US have joined the We Are Still In movement, pledging to cut emissions and move to renewable energy.

