Participants of 3rd General Conference of ECO Parliamentary Assembly visit Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan

Shusha, May 19, AZERTAC

The participants of the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA), including Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani, Uzbek and Tajik parliamentary delegations, as well as other officials have visited the city of Shusha – the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The visitors first viewed the standing walls of Shusha fortress, accompanied by Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov who provided insight into the history of the city. He emphasized that the fortress was constructed on the order of the Panakhali Khan, the founder of the Karabakh khanate. The fortress played an integral part, defending the city from foreign interventions. Karimov mentioned that a large-scale restoration process has been launched in Shusha following the liberation of the city.

The delegations then visited the central Square of Shusha, as they familiarized themselves with the shot monuments of prominent Azerbaijani personalities Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli.

World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati shared his impressions about the events of the Patriotic war, demonstrating his photos taken during the war.

The delegations also visited Ashaghi Govhar agha and Yukhari Govhar agha Mosques located in Shusha, where they were informed on Armenian vandalism committed to Azerbaijan’s religious monuments during the 30 years of occupation, as well as the restoration works carried out in the mosques.

They also enjoyed a marvelous view from the Jidir Duzu plain - the picturesque corner of Shusha.