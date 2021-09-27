President Ilham Aliyev: Patriotic War showed the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity to the world again

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“Today, on the Day of Remembrance, I would like to express my special gratitude to brotherly Turkey, which supported us the most throughout the 44 days. Brotherly Turkey and the fraternal Turkish people were in solidarity with Azerbaijan since the first hours of the war and showed their support for Azerbaijan. The statements made by Turkish leadership and by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave us great political support, gave us additional strength, and we will never forget that. The 44-day Patriotic War showed the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity to the world again,” said Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

“Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. We have resolved the war by military and political means. The war is now in the past. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history,” the head of state noted.

“There is no administrative territory called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in Azerbaijan, and if someone wants to resurrect the dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory, create an entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in their territory, create a republic or an association. And we recognize it, but not in Azerbaijan! This issue has been resolved. I say this as President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Everyone must and will reckon with these words,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.