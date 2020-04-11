President Ilham Aliyev: The Turkic Council is the first international organization to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

"Coronavirus, defying all borders, has spread throughout the world and led to tragic consequences," said President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing.

"I wish the repose of the souls of those who died from the pandemic in our country and in the world. Let me express my condolences to their families and wish those infected a speedy recovery," the head of state said.

"The Turkic Council is the first international organization on a global scale to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of heads of state. This is further clear evidence of our high-level solidarity. The common roots that unite us, our history, culture and national values are an important basis for mutually beneficial activities," the President added.