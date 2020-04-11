  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: The Turkic Council is the first international organization to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic

    11.04.2020 [00:01]

    Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

    "Coronavirus, defying all borders, has spread throughout the world and led to tragic consequences," said President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing.

    "I wish the repose of the souls of those who died from the pandemic in our country and in the world. Let me express my condolences to their families and wish those infected a speedy recovery," the head of state said.

    "The Turkic Council is the first international organization on a global scale to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of heads of state. This is further clear evidence of our high-level solidarity. The common roots that unite us, our history, culture and national values are an important basis for mutually beneficial activities," the President added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: The Turkic Council is the first international organization to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.04.2020 [23:44]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Patients infected with coronavirus are being treated in more than 20 public hospitals
    10.04.2020 [19:35]
    WHO Director-General commends government and people of Azerbaijan for their contribution
    10.04.2020 [19:16]
    WHO Director-General: Azerbaijan’s and the Turkic Council’s close cooperation with us is an example of the kind of cross-border cooperation
    10.04.2020 [18:33]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As the coronavirus pandemic is a global threat, it requires a global response
    President Ilham Aliyev: The Turkic Council is the first international organization to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic