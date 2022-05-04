President Ilham Aliyev: The tourism potential of Zangilan district must be thoroughly analyzed, and we must start work immediately

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

"Zangilan district has great tourism potential. Because beautiful forests, mountains, springs, rivers, as well as the international airport, railways and highways – all this will be a great wealth. The tourism potential of Zangilan district, of course, must be aligned with the tourism opportunities that will be created in other districts," said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Vahid Hajiyev due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district.

"Now the distance to Shusha via Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin will be very short and very comfortable. In other words, the tourism potential of Zangilan district must be thoroughly analyzed, and we must start work immediately. New hotels and recreation areas should be created, rural tourism should be developed. It will also be a source of employment and income for those returning there," the head of state said.

"The most advanced experience in all areas, the most transparent mechanisms and comfort for people must be provided. If this is the case, we will achieve what we want. What we want is for former IDPs to return to their ancestral lands as soon as possible, to live there comfortably – as many people as possible should return and live there. We must create conditions for them to be enthusiastic," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.