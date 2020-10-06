President Ilham Aliyev: The whole world saw that Azerbaijan has a great global power such as Turkey next to it

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

As reported earlier, a delegation led by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

Receiving the delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the visit was of special significance.

“You have been to Azerbaijan many times. Of course, your visit at a time when it is not so easy for Azerbaijan is of special importance. This is a manifestation of the open support on the part of the brotherly country. The people of Azerbaijan are deeply grateful to the fraternal Turkish people and its President for their support,” the head of state said.

“My recent contacts with my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his very open and resolute statements have shown the whole world that Azerbaijan is not alone. Azerbaijan has a great global power, a brotherly country such as Turkey next to it. This support inspires us, gives us extra strength and, at the same time, plays an important part in ensuring stability and peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.