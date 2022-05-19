President Ilham Aliyev: We had remained committed to negotiations for about 30 years

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

“I would like to note that Azerbaijan has fully exercised the right given to us by the UN Charter, the right to self-defense. We had remained committed to negotiations for about 30 years, but they yielded zero results,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meetings with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

“For a long time, I personally always called for the international community to impose sanctions on Armenia. If sanctions, serious sanctions had been imposed, there would have probably been no war. Unfortunately, Armenia took advantage of a very special attitude towards itself, and no sanctions were imposed on it even though it had flagrantly violated international law and occupied the territory of another country.

Azerbaijan had to restore its territorial integrity by military and political means. We had to implement UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops. Finally, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” the head of state added.