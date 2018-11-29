    • / REGIONS

    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11m for construction of road in Zagatala

    29.11.2018 [20:00]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Zagatala–Ashaghi Tala–Uchunju Tala–Daghli–Mughanli road in Zagatala district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 11 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 12 residential areas with a total population of 17,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11m for construction of road in Zagatala
