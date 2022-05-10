President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School VIDEO

Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Shusha Realniy School. Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done here.

