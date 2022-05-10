  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School VIDEO

    10.05.2022 [22:18]

    Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Shusha Realniy School.

    Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done here.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [23:00]
    Address by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha VIDEO
    10.05.2022 [22:41]
    Shusha Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC was inaugurated VIDEO
    10.05.2022 [22:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited area where Shusha Boutique Hotel will be located VIDEO
    10.05.2022 [22:10]
    Restoration work at Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex is carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School VIDEO