President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation VIDEO

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova.

Under the Order of President Ilham Aliyev, Irina Viner-Usmanova was awarded “Dostlug” Order for her contributions to the strengthening of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the field of sports. The head of state presented the Order to Irina Viner-Usmanova.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova on receiving the highest award of Azerbaijan “Dostlug” Order and lauded her role in developing sports and friendly relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev also thanked Irina Viner-Usmanova for her great contribution to the creation of the school of gymnastics in Azerbaijan. Noting that Irina Viner-Usmanova has a great influence not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the world sports family, the head of state pointed out that thanks to her efforts, Russian gymnasts have been making high achievements for many years. President Ilham Aliyev wished Irina Viner-Usmanova new success in her future activities.

Thanking for the warm words, Irina Viner-Usmanova said she is pleased with the attention that President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva show to her. She praised first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in founding and developing rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan. Highlighting the attention to rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan, Irina Viner-Usmanova underlined that a very grandiose gymnastics arena was built in Baku. Hailing her visits to Azerbaijan, Irina Viner-Usmanova stressed that she sees big development processes and new architectural samples each time she visits the country.