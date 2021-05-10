  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO

    10.05.2021 [10:33]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the tomb of the great son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 98th anniversary of his birth.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva put flowers at the national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tomb, and paid tribute to him.

    The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

