President Ilham Aliyev extends national day greetings to Swiss counterpart

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer as his country celebrates the national day.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations,” the head of state said in his message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.