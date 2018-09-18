    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO

    18.09.2018 [14:18]

    Bilasuvar, September 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Youth House in Bilasuvar.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

    The construction of the Bilasuvar Youth House started last year and ended this May. The two-storey building occupies a total area of 1,200 square meters. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. There are also photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s and President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to Bilasuvar.

    The Youth House features a 256-seat assembly hall, dancing hall, internet cafe, photo studio, and a lab.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [14:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [12:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [11:33]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Kyrgyz President Sooranbai Jeenbekov VIDEO
    03.09.2018 [07:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Kyrgyz President Sooranbai Jeenbekov VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [11:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor
    18.09.2018 [14:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [13:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [13:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Bilasuvar district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO