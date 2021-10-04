  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated highways leading to Sugovushan settlement and Talish village, Tartar district VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:32]

    Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC

    On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the highways leading to Sugovushan settlement and Talish village of Tartar district.

     

