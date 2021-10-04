President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated highways leading to Sugovushan settlement and Talish village, Tartar district VIDEO

Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the highways leading to Sugovushan settlement and Talish village of Tartar district.

