    President Ilham Aliyev increases salaries of employees of social security institutions

    01.03.2018 [19:48]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order raising monthly salaries of employees of social security institutions.

    Under the Presidential order, the salaries of employees of budget-funded social security institutions increased by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev increases salaries of employees of social security institutions
