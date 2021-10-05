President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2021 [11:32]
Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region.
The head of state was informed of the industrial park.
The industrial park to be established in Jabrayil district will cover an area of 200 hectares.
