  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO

    05.10.2021 [11:32]

    Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region.

    The head of state was informed of the industrial park.

    The industrial park to be established in Jabrayil district will cover an area of 200 hectares.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2021 [14:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with members of Jabrayil general public, laid foundation of Memorial Complex and restoration of city TO BE UPDATED VIDEO
    05.10.2021 [12:46]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    05.10.2021 [11:42]
    Groundbreaking ceremony for first multi-apartment residential settlement in Jabrayil was held VIDEO
    05.10.2021 [11:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in Jabrayil VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park to be established in East Zangazur economic region VIDEO