President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim VIDEO

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

They then posed together for photographs.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and Binali Yildirim had a joint dinner.