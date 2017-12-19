    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region VIDEO

    19.12.2017 [11:52]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhilkin.

    The sides hailed the successfully developing Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations in all areas, underlining that Azerbaijan's cooperation with separate regions of the Russian Federation, including Astrakhan contributes to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

    Pointing to the construction of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan, Governor Alexander Zhilkin noted that the center will contribute to creation of logistics junction in the region. Alexander Zhilkin thanked President Ilham Aliyev, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan's First-Vice-President, President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, and Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for supporting works done in Astrakhan.

    The governor of Astrakhan region noted that on the day of commemoration of the Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, he visited the school named after great leader which underwent a major overhaul through support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saying the school children sent greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev underlined the role of Astrakhan region in expanding partnership, particularly trade, economic and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, and thanked Governor Alexander Zhilkin in this regard.

    The launch of pleasure boats along the Caspian Sea by Astrakhan region in 2018 and its contribution to the development of tourism among the Caspian basin countries was hailed at the meeting. They also discussed the expansion of transport and logistics relations between Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan, as well as joint measures to ensure export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the Russian market throught the region.

    The sides underlined the importance of the groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Astrakhan Business Center in Baku today and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in tourism, healthcare, agriculture, education and technology fields.

    They then posed for photographs.

