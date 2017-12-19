President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian foreign minister VIDEO

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The head of state hailed the level of cooperation between the two countries, and noted that good results were achieved in implementing joint projects. Recalling his brief conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Istanbul, President Ilham Aliyev said that they exchanged views over the successful development of the bilateral relations. The head of state described the Iranian foreign minister`s second visit to Azerbaijan in a month as a sign of a high level of relations between the two countries, adding this trip creates a good opportunity to discuss issues related to the agenda of the bilateral ties.

Touching upon a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the significance of the fact that these meetings became regular, and described these meetings among the ministers of the neighboring brotherly countries as a good initiative.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif extended greetings of President Hassan Rouhani to the head of state.

The Iranian FM noted the importance of his second visit to Azerbaijan in a month and his meeting with the Azerbaijani President in terms of developing bilateral relations. He said that Iran is very pleased with the fact that the bilateral ties have reached a very high level during Hassan Rouhani`s presidency.

Touching upon a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran in Baku, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized the importance of the meetings in this format, and expressed confidence that it will be continued in the future.

The sides exchanged views over prospects of relations between the two countries in the fields of banking, energy, transport, trade and investment making.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Iranian head of state.