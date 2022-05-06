President Ilham Aliyev received in video format Director-General of UN Food and Agriculture Organization VIDEO

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu.

