President allocates AZN 11.6 m for renovation of roads in Baku
AzerTAg.az
20.04.2020 [18:18]
Baku, April 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Baku.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 11.6 million manats for the expansion of a part of Sabit Orujov, Nizami, Mehdi Huseynzade and 28 May streets in Baku.
