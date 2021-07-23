President allocates funding for construction of road in Goranboy district

Baku, July 23, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Dalimammadli-Duzgishlag-Baghchakurd-Dayirmanlar-Azad-Nizami highway in Goranboy district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 3 million manats for the construction of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 14,000 people.

