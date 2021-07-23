  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    President allocates funding for construction of road in Goranboy district

    23.07.2021 [18:51]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Dalimammadli-Duzgishlag-Baghchakurd-Dayirmanlar-Azad-Nizami highway in Goranboy district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 3 million manats for the construction of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 14,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President allocates funding for construction of road in Goranboy district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.07.2021 [12:13]
    Magnitude 3.0 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Sharur district
    09.07.2021 [12:29]
    Foreign diplomats view construction of Fuzuli International Airport
    07.07.2021 [16:43]
    Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Shamkir and Tovuz districts
    06.07.2021 [11:39]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan and Neftchala
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Goranboy district