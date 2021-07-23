President allocates funding for construction of road in Goranboy district
AzerTAg.az
23.07.2021 [18:51]
Baku, July 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Dalimammadli-Duzgishlag-Baghchakurd-Dayirmanlar-Azad-Nizami highway in Goranboy district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 3 million manats for the construction of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 14,000 people.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.07.2021 [12:13]
09.07.2021 [12:29]
07.07.2021 [16:43]
06.07.2021 [11:39]
MULTIMEDIA
23.07.2021 [12:09]
23.07.2021 [22:50]
23.07.2021 [20:41]
23.07.2021 [18:35]
23.07.2021 [14:57]
23.07.2021 [12:30]
23.07.2021 [11:58]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note