President allocates funding for construction of road in Guba district

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Idrisgishlag-Gasimgishlag-Khaspolad-Zargava-Asparasti-Chaigishlag road in Guba district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 10.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 11 residential areas with a total population of 6,000 people.

