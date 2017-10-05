President approves funding for construction of Damirchi-Lahij road
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of Damirchi-Lahij road connecting two villages in Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts.
Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the building of the 22km-long road.
