President approves funding for construction of Damirchi-Lahij road

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of Damirchi-Lahij road connecting two villages in Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts. Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the building of the 22km-long road.

