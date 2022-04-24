President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with deputies of TURKPA Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with deputies of the TURKPA Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues.

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the activities of the organization. "As you know, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan. The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has come a long way in the framework of cooperation with various international organizations in the field of preservation, study and promotion of the culture and heritage of the Turkic peoples. As Turkic Cooperation Organizations, we always support each other. In this area, we have strong partnerships with the fraternal Turkic organization TURKPA. Recently, at an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the TURKSOY member states in in the Turkish city of Bursa, we declared the city of Shusha the “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” for 2023. I am sure that wonderful events, concerts, exhibitions will be organized in Shusha, which is an integral part of the Turkic world.”

Referring to the cooperation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with the member states, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that despite being a young international organization, the Foundation carries out numerous events and projects reflecting the cultural heritage of the Turkic states.

Speaking at the meeting, TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er touched on the work done by the organization headed by Gunay Afandiyeva for Turkic community: “The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation makes a great contribution to the further strengthening of the Turkic community. The unity and brotherhood between our peoples are strengthening day by day and covers a large geographical area. The ranks of the union of Turkic states are expanding from year to year. We, in turn, support the work carried out on your part.”

At the meeting, Chairman of the Committee of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Family, Women and Children Hijran Huseynova, member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dinar Nuketayeva, member of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Osmonov, member of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Bakasov, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey İbrahim Aydemir, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Hüda Kaya highly appreciated the work of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and its large-scale activities aimed at the protection of cultural values of the Turkic world and their promotion in the international arena.

The meeting was also attended by officials, ambassadors of the member states and observers of the Foundation.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on strengthening ties between the Turkic peoples.