Baku, September 25, AZERTAC President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga has visited the High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in Baku. The Mongolian President was informed of the activity of the High-Tech Park.

AZERTAG.AZ : President of Mongolia visits High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter