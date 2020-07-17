  • HOMEPAGE
    Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

    17.07.2020 [13:01]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema, according to Reuters.

    Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

    After the match Real captain Ramos hoisted the Liga trophy into the air at the empty Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where the Madrid side have been playing their final games of the season while their Santiago Bernabeu home is being renovated.

