    “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Ordubad district center and surrounding villages” project launched VIDEO

    10.05.2021 [13:33]

    Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Ordubad district center and surrounding villages” project.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the project.

    President Ilham Aliyev met with members of the public.

    The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

    President Ilham Aliyev then put flowers at a bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Ordubad.

