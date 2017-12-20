    • / CULTURE

    Red Bull Illume photo exhibition launched in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center

    20.12.2017 [13:29]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    The opening ceremony of the Red Bull Illume Exhibit Tour, the world's largest adventure and extreme sports photo exhibition, has been held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    Addressing the event, advisor to the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Emin Mammadov highlighted the international events held in the park of the Center.

    In his remarks, founder of Red Bull Illume Ulrich Grill noted that they are pleased to present 55 best adventure and sport photos in Baku today.

    The photo exhibition also featured five photographs that were featured in and won the national mobile competition held this November in Azerbaijan.

    The opening ceremony featured a concert program.

    The Red Bull Illume photo exhibition will be open for Baku residents and visitors till 18 January 2018.

