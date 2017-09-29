    • / SPORTS

    Regional forum of National Olympic Committees of CIS, Baltic states and Georgia kicks off in Baku VIDEO

    29.09.2017 [13:13]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A two-day regional forum of the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of the CIS, Baltic states and Georgia has today kicked off in Baku.

    Held under “Olympic Solidarity” program of the International Olympic Committee, the event brings together 50 delegations representing the National Olympic Committees of 15 countries.

    In his opening remarks, President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijančič praised the Azerbaijani government`s attention to development of sport, saying the country has rich sports traditions. He added that interesting topics will be discussed during the forum.

    Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov noted that Azerbaijan is marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the National Olympic Committee. The minister highlighted Azerbaijan`s sporting achievements on the international arena and development of the Olympic movement in the country.

    The participants of the forum will discuss joint activities, healthcare issues, as well as the use of sports bases and centers and the organization of trainings and prospects of cooperation within international sports organizations.

