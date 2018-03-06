Registration for 2018 World Ports Conference in Baku launched

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

Registration for the 2018 World Ports Conference due in Baku on May 8-11 has launched.

The main theme for the IAPH Baku 2018 World Ports Conference is “Ports of Future: Building Hubs, Accelerating Connectivity.” Four-day conference will focus on the important and interesting topics like emerging transport corridors in the region and around the world, contribution of the free trade zones to the domestic economy and the economy of the neighboring countries, the concept of “SmartPorts”, “Green Ports” as well as marine tourism. The conference agenda also includes technical visit to the new Port of Baku in Alat. The participant will get a chance to see Alat Free Trade Zone which is a main part of Azerbaijan’s grand hub vision.

The agenda also includes discussion of the synergy between ports and free trade zones, the implications of major global transport initiatives such as “One Belt, One Road”, the Baku-Axalkalaki-Kars railroad and the North-South transport corridor on global economic growth.

Among many other subjects, the issues surrounding smart and green ports as well as maritime tourism and the cruise industry will be touched upon.

Baku has been known as a port city for centuries. In the 1st century, Romans organized two Caucasian campaigns and reached Baku. Marco Polo and Alexander Dumas both lived in Baku for a period of time, leaving behind mesmerizing accounts of the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis. In the mid-19th century, the Rothschilds and Nobel brothers exploited the rich oil fields of Baku and turned the city into the world’s biggest oil supplier of the time.

In the frame of conference, a special cultural program has also been drafted for accompanying people which includes tours to the famous “Flaming Mountain”, the Baku Old City, some ancient vineyards, an authentic Azerbaijani mountain village – Lahij, the carpet museum, and a traditional silk scarf painting plant. There will also be offered master cooking classes in traditional Azerbaijani cuisine and many other entertaining events which are sure to leave the guests with unforgettable memories of Baku and Azerbaijan.

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is the global trade association for seaports worldwide. With the headquarter in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 1955, it is now recognized as the NGO representing ports worldwide. With over 200 ports in membership, as well as numerous national port representative bodies, it now has consultative status with 5 UN agencies, including UNCTAD and the IMO.